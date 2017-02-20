Reference exchange rate revised up 2 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

The State Bank of Vietnam revised the reference VND/USD exchange rate up 2 VND from the end of last week to 22,231 VND per USD on February 20.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,808 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,564 VND per USD.In the opening hours, major commercial banks made big changes to their rates.Vietcombank and BIDV offered the buying rate at 22,750 VND and the selling rate at 22,820 VND, for one USD, up 15 VND from the end of last week.Meanwhile, Vietinbank listed the buying rate at 22,760 VND per USD, up 35 VND, and the selling rate at 22,830 VND per USD, unchanged from the end of last week. - VNA