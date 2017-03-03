Reference exchange rate rises 5 VND

The reference VND/USD exchange rate is increased by 5 VND to 22,246 VND/USD on March 3 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam adjusted the reference VND/USD exchange rate up 5 VND from the day ago to 22,246 VND/USD on March 3.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,913 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,579 VND per USD.In the opening hours, major commercial banks made slight changes to their rates.Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,795 VND/USD and adjusted the selling rate at 22,865 VND/USD, up 25 VND from the morning of the previous day.BIDV set the buying rate at 22,765 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,865 VND/USD, up 30 VND.Techcombank adjusted up 30 VND to its selling and buying rates to 22,750 VND and 22,880 VND, per USD.-VNA