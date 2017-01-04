Reference exchange rate rises by 4 VND

Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 21,162 VND per USD on January 4, up 4 VND from the day earlier.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,827 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,497 VND per USD.In the opening hour, Vietcombank and BIDV listed the buying rate at 22,690 VND per USD, and the selling rate at 22,760 VND per USD, down 30 VND from the day before.Eximbank bought one USD for 22,660 VND and sold one USD for 22,760 VND, down 40 VND.In BIDV, the buying rate was listed 22,680 VND/USD while the selling rate was 22,750 VND/USD, down 40 VND from the day ago.-VNA