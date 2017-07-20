The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 20 is kept at 22,433 VND (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam kept the daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 20 unchanged from the previous day at 22,433 VND.With the current trading band of +/- 3 percent, the ceiling rate applied for commercial banks during the day is 23,106 VND and the floor rate 21,760 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw slight changes.Vietcombank maintained the rates at the same level as on July 19, at 22,695 VND (selling) and 22,765 VND (buying).Meanwhile, BIDV and Techcombank raised both rates by 5 VND.The greenback is being bought at 22,695 VND and sold at 22,765 VND at BIDV.Techcombank listed the buying rate at 22,685 VND and selling rate at 22,775 VND.-VNA