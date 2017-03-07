Reference exchange rate stays flat

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



The State Bank of Vietnam kept the reference VND/USD exchange rate unchanged from the day ago to 22,246 VND/USD on March 7.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 22,913 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,579 VND per USD.In the opening hours, major commercial banks made strong changes to their rates.Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,760 VND/USD and the selling rate at 22,830 VND/USD, down 35 VND from the previous day.Vietinbank adjusted down 35 VND to its buying and selling rates to stand at 22,765 VND/USD and 22,835 VND/USD.BIDV kept the buying rate unchanged at 22,765 VND/USD, and adjusted the selling rate at 22,835 VND/USD, down 30 VND from March 6.-VNA