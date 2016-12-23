Reference exchange rate up 3 VND

The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate for VND/USD at 22,155 VND on December 23 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate for VND/USD at 22,155 VND on December 23, up 3 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks is 22,819 VND and the floor rate, 21,491 VND per USD.The rates listed at commercial during the opening hour remained stable.Both the selling and buying rates at BIDV were raised by 5 VND, to 22,720 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling) for one USD.On the contrary, Vietinbank cut both its rate by 15 VND, listing the buying rate at 22,715 VND and selling rate at 22,785 VND per USD.At Vietcombank, the rates remained the same as December 22, at 22,720 VND (buying) and 22,790 VND (selling).Meanwhile, Vietinbank listed the rates at 22,710 VND (buying) and 22,780 VND (selling) per USD, down 5 VND in both from December 22.-VNA