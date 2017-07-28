Illustrative photo (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 28 at 22,433 VND, up 3 VND from the day before.



With the current trading band of /-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,106 VND and the floor rate 21,760 VND per USD.



The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw almost no change from July 27.



Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,695 VND and selling rate 22,765 VND per USD, the same as on July 27.



The rates listed at BIDV are at 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,770 VND (selling), down 5 VND.



Vietinbank cut its buying rate by 10 VND to 22,695 VND and kept selling rate unchanged at 22,765 VND per USD.-VNA