Reference exchange rate up 4 VND

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

- The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference exchange rate for VND/USD at 22,235 VND per USD on February 22, up 4 VND from the previous day.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks on the day is 22,812 VND and the floor rate 21,568 VND per USD.The opening hour rates listed at commercial banks on February 22 continue to rise. Vietcombank raised both its buying and selling rates by 20 VND, to 22,790 VND (buying) and 22,860 VND (selling) per USD.Similarly, at BIDV, the buying rate is 22,790 VND and the selling rate 22,860 VND per USD, also up 20 VND both ways compared to February 21.Both the rates listed at Vietinbank also went up 20 VND, to 22,800 VND (buying) and 22,870 VND (selling).-VNA