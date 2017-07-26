The daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 26 is set at 22,433 VND, up 4 VND from the day before (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for VND/USD on July 26 at 22,433 VND, up 4 VND from the day before.With the current trading band of +/-3 percent, the ceiling rate applied to commercial banks during the day is 23,106 VND and the floor rate 21,760 VND per USD.The opening hour rates at commercial banks saw almost no change from July 25.Vietcombank listed the buying rate at 22,695 VND and selling rate 22,765 VND per USD, the same as on July 25.The rates listed at BIDV are also unchanged from the day before at 22,700 VND (buying) and 22,770 VND (selling).Techcombank cut its buying rate by 5 VND to 22,680 VND and kept selling rate unchanged at 22,770 VND per USD.-VNA