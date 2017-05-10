The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,373 VND/USD on May 10 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set the reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,373 VND/USD on May 10, up 9 VND from the day ago.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,042 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,703 VND per USD.Major commercial banks kept their rates stable.Vietcombank listed its buying rate at 22,700 VND/USD and its selling rate at 22,770 VND/USD, unchanged from May 9.Vietinbank also retained its buying rate at 22,700 VND and its selling rate at 22,770 VND, per USD.Meanwhile, BIDV cut its buying rate by 10 VND to 22,700 VND and its selling rate by 30 VND to 22,770 VND, per USD.-VNA