Reference exchange rate up by 1 VND (Source: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set its reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,430 VND/USD on August 2, up by 1 VND from August 1.With the current /- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,103 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,757 VND per USD.Major commercial banks’ opening hour rates are stable.Vietcombank offered 22,690 VND (buying) and 22,760 VND (selling), per USD, unchanged from the day ago.BIDV also posted the same rates as Vietcombank’s, with 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,760 VND (selling), per USD, down by 5 VND from the morning of August 1.Techcombank kept its buying and selling rates unchanged from August 1 at 22,670 VND and 22,770 VND, per USD.-VNA