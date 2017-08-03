The reference VND/USD exchange rate is set at 22,434 VND/USD on August 3 (Photo: VNA)

– The State Bank of Vietnam set its reference VND/USD exchange rate at 22,434 VND/USD on August 3, up by 4 VND from August 2.With the current +/- 3 percent VND/USD trading band, the ceiling exchange rate is 23,107 VND per USD and the floor rate is 21,761 VND per USD.Major commercial banks’ opening hour rates saw slight fluctuations.Vietcombank offered 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling), per USD, up by 5 VND from the morning of August 2.BIDV also posted the same rates as Vietcombank’s, with 22,695 VND (buying) and 22,765 VND (selling), per USD, up 5 VND.Techcombank raised its buying and selling rates by 5 VND to 22,675 VND and 22,775 VND, per USD.-VNA