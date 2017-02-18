Regional football champs for women delayed

Players of ​Vietnam and Myanmar compete at last year regional championship (Source: VNA)

- The ASEAN Women’s Football Championship 2017 will be delayed until late this year, according to a decision made at the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) Council Meeting in Yangon, Myanmar on February 17.The main reason is that the regional teams such as Thailand, Myanmar, Singapore, the Philippines and Vietnam need time to prepare for the qualifier of the Asian championship 2018, which will kick off in early April. Then they will compete at the Southeast Asian Games in four months later.AFF members all agreed that the championship will be scheduled with the same teams and format with the SEA Games, so it should not be held earlier than August.Earlier, the tournament is planned for May 26-June 4 in Thailand. Last year Thailand won the title after beating Vietnam 6-5 from penalty kicks.Vietnamese players will be summoned in March to prepare for the continental competition. Coach Mai Duc Chung will take his reign. Vietnam are to play on home turf in Group D with Myanmar, Iran, Singapore and Syria.Also at the February 17 meeting, draws were held for youth tournaments.At the U15 event in Thailand in July, Vietnam are in Group B with Cambodia, East Timor, Malaysia, the Philippines and Brunei.At the U18 tourney in Myanmar in September, Vietnam are in Group B with Myanmar, Indonesia, Brunei, the Philippines and invite New Zealand.At the ASEAN Futsal Championship, Vietnam are in Group B with Thailand, East Timor, Brunei and Indonesia.-VNA