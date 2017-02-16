Regional head election runs smoothly in Jakarta

A polling place in Indonesia (Source: asiancorrespondent.com)



– The regional head election in Jakarta on February 15 ran smoothly without any disturbance, an Indonesian police has said.Police Chief Inspector General M Iriawan called on the contestants to accept the results of the election, and to file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court if they were not satisfied with the process.He said nearly 30,000 security forces had been deployed to secure the election, adding that the police will continue to take anticipatory measures to maintain peace and security.The gubernatorial election in Indonesia was conducted on February 15 to elect seven governors and eighteen mayors in 76 regions across 30 cities and provinces, including nine regions with a high security warning level.More than 200,000 police and soldiers have been dispatched to secure the election nationwide.-VNA