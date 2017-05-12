Illustrative Image (Source: VNA)

– The central province of Nghe An on May 12 held a burial ceremony for 107 volunteer soldiers and experts falling down in Laos, whose remains were found and repatriated in the 2016-2017 dry season.Present at the event was Minister of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung, Secretary of the Nghe An Party Committee Nguyen Dac Phong, and representatives from the Ministry of Defence, Government, Military Zone 4 and special working groups from the Lao Government and Xieng Khouang, Vientiane and Xaysomboun.Over the past years, the special working groups of Vietnam and Laos, the Steering Committee for the Search and Collection of Martyrs’ Remains, as well as Nghe An and the three Laos provinces have coordinated closely in searching for remains of Vietnamese martyrs in Laos.In the 2016-2017 dry season alone, 104 sets of remains of volunteer Vietnamese soldiers and experts were found in Laos and three sets of remains were searched in Ky Son district of Nghe An.According to Minister Dao Ngoc Dung, currently, about over 200,000 martyrs’ remains are still in Laos and former battlefields across Vietnam.In the past five years, authorized agencies have repatriated more than 12,000 sets of remains, while the names of more than 300,000 martyrs have yet been defined.On the occasion of the 70th Day for Martyrs and War Invalids, Dung called for the entire community to exert efforts to care for the revolution contributors and invalids.-VNA