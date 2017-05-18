At the event (Source: VNA)

- A reburial ceremony for 26 sets of remains of Vietnamese soldiers who died on battlefields in Laos took place in the central province of Quang Binh on May 17.It was the first repatriation of remains of martyrs in Quang Binh this year, which were unearthed during the 2016-2017 dry season.Attending the event were representatives from the special working committees of the two governments and Lao province of Khammuone, leaders of Military Zone 4 based in Quang Binh, and local armed forces and residents.Thanks to effective direction from the Department of Labour and Social Welfare and Military Command of Laos’ Khammuone province, Quang Binh provincial Military Command Team 589 unearthed the Vietnamese martyrs who died in the fight against French and US troops.-VNA