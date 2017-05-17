A photo of the ceremony (Source: VNA)

Quang Tri (VNA) – A reburial ceremony for 21 remains of voluntary Vietnamese soldiers and experts who sacrificed on the battlefields in Laos took place in the central province of Quang Tri on May 17.



It was the 31st time Quang Tri has received remains of Vietnamese martyrs from Laos.



Speaking at the event, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Mai Thuc expressed his gratitude for Vietnamese martyrs who laid down their lives for peace in the two countries, contributing to further tightening special friendship and solidarity between the two nations.



Since 1993, Quang Tri and the Lao province of Savannakhet found, reburied and repatriated thousands of remains of Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts who died in Laos.



Thanks to the support of the Party Committee, army and people of Savannakhet province, the Quang Tri provincial Military Command’s Team 584 discovered and reburied 21 remains during the 2016-2017 dry season.-VNA