Scene at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

– A memorial and reburial service for 106 volunteer soldiers, who fell down in Cambodia during wartime, took place at the martyrs’ cemetery in Tam Nong district, the Mekong Delta province of Dong Thap, on July 27.The remains were unearthed in the Cambodian provinces of Prey Veng and Pursat by the K91 search team under the Dong Thap military command.Speaking at the ceremony, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Doan Tan Buu stressed the martyrs’ contributions to the nation’s independence and peace will be always remembered.-VNA