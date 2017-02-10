Republic of Korea helps Can Tho build smart city

A corner of downtown Can Tho city. (Source: VNA)



Can Tho (VNA) – The Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have discussed the implementation of a joint project to build a smart city, which was signed in 2015.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam hosted a reception for Lee Beom Jae and other representatives of the smart city project, in Can Tho on February 10.



The RoK side suggested expanding the application of advanced information technology in agriculture, production, services, and administrative management.



In 2017, the RoK partner will coordinate with the local authorities to deploy the application of weather and natural disaster forecasting software at hi-tech agricultural parks to cope with climate change and create high-quality farm produce, Lee Beom Jae said.



The software will be piloted at the Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park (KVIP) at the Tra Noc II Industrial Park, O Mon district, before expanding to other agricultural parks across the city, he added.



All expenses will be covered by the RoK government, he noted.



The RoK also moves to help Can Tho build and install a technical system for transport management and monitoring, he said, adding that all vehicles running on roads will be controlled by cameras and traffic law violations will be sent to the integrated management center, while drivers themselves will also be supported with safety equipment.



The smart transport system aims to reduce the number of traffic police who have to directly deal with dangerous situations, and ease traffic accidents.



Meanwhile, construction of a complex of industry, resort, entertainment, technology, and residential area on 500 hectares using green energy sources, including solar and wind energy, is expected to be completed in 2019 with a total cost of around 2.2 million USD sponsored by the RoK’s government and businesses.



If this model is operated efficiently, the RoK will continue coordinating with the local authorities to expand in the city and develop Can Tho into a leading destination in ASEAN to develop green industry, he said.



He added that the RoK government will create the best conditions for RoK businesses to increase investment and cooperation with the Mekong Delta city.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Truong Quang Hoai Nam pledged to support businesses in terms of infrastructure, policy, and legal procedures to ensure the effective implementation of the project.-VNA