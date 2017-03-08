Requiem for Vietnamese fallen soldiers held in Thailand

The requiem takes place at Khanh An Pagoda on March 8 (Source: vov.vn)

Bangkok (VNA) – A requiem to commemorate Vietnamese soldiers who laid down their lives to defend national sovereignty was held in Khanh An pagoda in Thailand’s northeastern province of Udon Thani on March 8.

At the ceremony, overseas Vietnamese (OVs) recalled the nation’s glorious history and paid tribute to 64 soldiers killed while protecting Gac Ma (Johnson South) Reef in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago on March 14, 1988.

Tran Minh Duc, President of the Association of Vietnamese in Udon Thani province, said that Vietnam’s sea and islands - inseparable parts of the country are constantly protected by Vietnamese soldiers.



Vietnamese from all walks of life always remember the soldiers’ sacrifice, he noted.

The requiem for Vietnamese martyrs in Udon Thani province is held annually by OVs in Thailand. This is part of activities to help OVs gain more understanding of the country’s history, sea and island sovereignty and national protection.-VNA