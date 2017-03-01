Retail sales, service revenue increase over seven percent

Consumers at a supermarket in Hanoi. (Source: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Hanoi’s retail and service revenue in the first two months of 2017 amounted to 365 trillion VND (16.4 billion USD), an increase of 7.1 percent from the same period last year, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.



In February alone, the figure was 179 trillion VND (7.78 billion USD), down 3.9 percent from January.



According to the department, Hanoi’s consumer price index in February increased slightly against the previous month, citing that prices this year changed little due to the early opening of supermarkets and commercial centres, which stopped the typical post-Tet scarcity of goods.



The department said that more and more Vietnamese goods are on sale in supermarkets and commercial centres.



In terms of exports, Hanoi’s export value in the first two months of 2017 was 1.6 billion USD, up 13.1 percent.



The industrial production index for the two months posted a year-on-year increase of 5.1 percent, the department added.-VNA