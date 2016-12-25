Riding tour discovers Da Nang’s Son Tra Nature Reserve

A corner of Son Tra Peninsula, Da Nang (Source: VNA)

– A riding tour of the Son Tra Nature Reserve in the central city of Da Nang took place on December 25.The event was organised by the municipal Department of Natural Resources and Environment in conjunction with the World Wide Fund for Nature in Vietnam, the municipal People’s Committee and the city’s Department of Tourism.The contest was for volunteers from the city’s departments and sectors, universities and organisations together with domestic and foreign visitors.The 35km-tour started in the Bien Dong Park with two stages, went through Vo Nguyen Giap street, Linh Ung pagoda, Intercontinental, Ho Sau, Tien Sa, Yet Kieu and Le Duc Tho streets, and finished in Son Tra.Riders were provided with regulations on environmental protection and information related to the reserve’s biodiversity.The WWF has initiated a programme called “International green city”, which aims to call on cities worldwide to take actions towards an environmentally friendly planet in the future, and design and perform plans to respond to climate change.In Vietnam, the programme focuses on sustainable and green transport development, and climate change adaptation. Da Nang registered to join the programme for 2017-2018.The riding tour is hoped to raise public awareness of green and sustainable transport, environment and biodiversity protection, thus promoting the establishment of “riding tours” as a new form of tourism in the city.-VNA