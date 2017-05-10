The competition between two teams of Lac Hong University (Source: VNA)

– The final round of the 2017 Robocon Vietnam contest, themed “The Landing Disks”, kicked off in the northern province of Ninh Binh on May 9.The competition drew 224 competitors from 32 teams from universities and junior colleges nationwide in eight categories.According to the organising board, Sao Do University in Hai Duong, Hung Yen University of Technology and Education and Lac Hong University in Dong Nai have six teams entering the final round each.Each team will have 50 disks. Robots have to throw the disks at beach balls resting on seven spots, then land the disks on seven different heights.The winner is the one who lands all the disks on the seven spots or scores the most points.The 2017 Robocon Vietnam is the 16th of its kind in the country. The winner will receive 50 million VND (2,200 USD) and 1,400 USD in cash and join the Asia-Pacific Robot Contest slated for August 2018 in Japan.The final round of the contest, held in Ninh Binh for the second time in a row, will run until May 14.-VNA