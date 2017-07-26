A hi-tech vegetable growing model (Source: http://baochinhphu.vn/)

Hau Giang (VNA) – Information related to investment attraction policies of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang and opportunities for investors to pour capital into agriculture was introduced to a food firm from the Republic of Korea (RoK).



At a meeting on July 26 with representatives from the RoK’s Dusung Food Co., Ltd, Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen detailed the locality’s policies on land rental and tax, incentives for enterprises when investing in agriculture.



Lai Huynh Thu Thao from Dusung said the firm specialises in importing and exporting seafood and farm produce to the RoK and Japan, and it needs a large area of land for cultivation by machinery.



The company plans to invest in the hi-tech agriculture zone, she said, adding that the firm pledges to fully implement procedures in line with regulations and use local labourers for its production.



Hau Giang is now calling investment in agriculture and production in the hi-tech agriculture zone, which covers an area of 5,200 ha in Long My district. The zone serves production of high-quality rice, freshwater aquaculture products, breeding, and fruits.



Investment projects in the zone will be enjoyed preferential policies on land and tax, among others.-VNA