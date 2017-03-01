RoK foundation to build new rural village in Hau Giang

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

– A delegation from the Saeumaul Globalisation Foundation (SGF) of the Republic of Korea discussed building a Vietnam-Korea village in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang during a working session with the provincial authorities on March 1.An Deok-jang, Director of the SGF management board for Africa and Asia, said local people’s effort is crucial to the new rural movement and hoped that the Vietnam-Korea village model in Luong Tam commune, Long My district and Binh Thanh commune, Phung Hiep district would be a success.The goal of the project is to enable local residents to adopt effective economic models after five years, he said.Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Truong Canh Tuyen vowed all possible support for the project, which has an investment of more than 72.4 billion VND (3.14 million USD).Work on the Vietnam-Korea village will start this year with the hope to complete the village in 2020 in order to multiply the model across the province and the Mekong Delta after 2020.Between now and 2020, both sides will offer training in household and collective economic management for local residents, build production infrastructure, transfer technology, develop education-health care and cultural exchange, and create a better business environment.-VNA