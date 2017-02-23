RoK province wants to boost cooperation with Hanoi

A corner of Hanoi (Photo: VNA)

– The most populous province of the Republic of Korea (RoK), Gyeonggi, hopes to establish ties with Hanoi to enhance bilateral cooperation across various fields, including hi-tech agriculture.Chairman of the province’s Anyang City Council Kim Dae Young made the statement at a working session with the Hanoi municipal People’s Council on February 22.With over 1,000-years of history and popular destinations, Hanoi is expected build close-knit relations with Gyeonggi for mutual benefits, he said, adding that the two sides share many cultural similarities.The Korean delegation also expressed willingness to exchange experience and help Hanoi develop urban areas.Vice Chairwoman of the municipal People’s Council Phung Thi Hong Ha said Hanoi is carrying out eight development programmes, including rural and agriculture development.The city hopes to learn experience from the RoK province in developing hi-tech agriculture, and explore cooperation in other realms such as economics, culture and social affairs.-VNA