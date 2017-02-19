RoK strawberry imports face new rules

Illustrative image (Source: internet)



- Boxes of fresh strawberries exported from the Republic of Korea (RoK) to Vietnam must have “for Vietnam” written on them, according to new rules released on February 16 by Vietnam’s Plant Protection Department.Under the new regulations, RoK fresh strawberries exported to Vietnam must be produced, packaged, treated and stored at facilities registered with the RoK’s agricultural goods authorities, said the department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development. The boxes of strawberries must also have the name or registration code of the production and packaging facilities.The exports must also undergo quarantine checks by the RoK’s plant quarantine agencies and receive quarantine certificates, reported baohaiquan.vn.The boxes must also not have soil, leaves or any other parts of strawberry trees in them.Korean strawberries are highly competitive thanks to strict quality management and are exported to 20 countries and territories around the world including Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand.Vietnam agreed to import RoK strawberries in 2016 after years of negotiation on quarantine issues between the two sides.In Vietnam, RoK strawberries sell for 600,000-800,000 VND per kilo.Korean strawberries are grown on smart farms according to the management good agricultural practice (GAP - good agricultural practice) so they have high quality and reach international food hygiene and safety standards. – VNA