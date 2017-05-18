A mobilephone component factory of Samsung in Bac Ninh province (Photo: VNA)

– The Republic of Korea's exports of information and communications technology (ICT) products registered a fastest rise in nearly seven years in April on the surging global demand for semiconductors and displays, RoK news agency Yonhap reported.A total of 15.55 billion USD worth of RoK-made ICT products were shipped aboard in April, up 24.2 percent from a year earlier, Yonhap cited the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy’s statistics.Meanwhile, ICT imports increased 8.5 percent to 7.88 billion USD in April, with the country logging a trade surplus of 7.68 billion USD in the sector.The ministry said the rising world demand for RoK-made semiconductors, displays and computers drove the surge in ICT exports, offsetting weak exports of mobile phones.However, overseas shipments of mobile phones sank 19.3 percent on-year to 1.81 billion USD in the aftermath of the global production halt of Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 7 due to battery explosion.-VNA