RoK’s Inha University keen on Long Thanh airport project

Delegates look at a model at the Long Thanh Airport. (Source: VNA)



Dong Nai (VNA) – Leaders of the Republic of Korea’s (RoK) Inha University showed interest in taking part in the consultation, design and planning of Long Thanh Airport in the southern province of Dong Nai during a working session with provincial leaders on January 9.



Inha University leaders held that the model of Long Thanh airport is quite similar to that of Incheon Airport in the RoK, which is operating effectively.



Along with growth in passenger number and goods volume, services and urban areas surrounding the airport are also contributing greatly to Incheon’s income, they noted.



They advised that Long Thanh airport should be developed under an airport city model, underlining the need for transportation connectivity between Ho Chi Minh City and the airport.



They also proposed a number of measures to effectively exploit the airport and the building of a city surrounding the airport.



At the session, Tran Van Vinh, Vice Chairman of the Dong Nai People’s Committee said that the Long Thanh International Airport is among major projects of Vietnam.



Covering a total area of 5,000 hectares, the airport is expected to serve 100 million passengers and handle five million tonnes of goods each year. It will have four runways and four terminals with a total estimated investment of about 16 billion USD.



The first phase of the project is scheduled to be completed by 2025, with an annual capacity of 25 million passengers and 1.2 tonnes of goods.



Vinh also revealed that Dong Nai plans to zone off 21,000 hectares surrounding the airport for developing services, urban areas, logistics, industrial parks, entertainment areas and themed parks.



He also asked Inha University to continue supporting Dong Nai in studying Incheon airport model as well as the airport city model, and help the province in training personnel serving the project./.