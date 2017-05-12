Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)



– A collection of 19 imperial records from the Nguyen Dynasty (1802-1945) and 150 antiques showing Vietnam’s sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos will be displayed in the central coastal province of Quang Nam next month.The collection will form part of the exhibition “Marine Cultural Heritages of Vietnam” in Tam Ky City, a highlight of the 6th Quang Nam Heritage Festival from June 9-14.The exhibition will give visitors an overview of the country’s sea and islands throughout history with a number of ancient documents in Chinese characters and Nom script (old Vietnamese ideographical), maps, costumes and other objects related to the two archipelagos on display.In addition, some 16 cities and provinces across the country will take part in the event to show off their cultural heritages and tourism products, for example, pristine Cu Lao Cham island and Hoi An Ancient Town of Quang Nam, Con Co island of Quang Tri, culture of Truong Sa island of Khanh Hoa, and Ly Son island of Quang Ngai.A show will recreate traditional festivals and music performances of people living in coastal areas, including a whale worship festival and “bai choi” singing while cuisine from the participating cities and provinces will also be available.-VNA