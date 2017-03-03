Royal Thai Army Day observed in Hanoi

Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Thai Embassy in Vietnam held a reception in celebration of the traditional day of the Royal Thai Army in Hanoi on March 2.



Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army Pham Ngoc Minh on behalf of the Defence Ministry attended the event.



Addressing the event, Sen. Lt. Gen. Minh affirmed that the relations between the Vietnam People’s Army and the Royal Thai Army are thriving, especially since the signing of the memorandum of understanding on bilateral defence cooperation in September 2012.



He expressed his belief that bilateral army cooperation will gain more achievements, benefitting two countries, as well as contributing to global, regional peace and prosperity.-VNA