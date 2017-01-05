Russia ready to provide weapons for Philippines

The Russian anti-submarine destroyer “Admiral Tributs”.(Photo: GettyImages)

Hanoi (VNA) – Russian Ambassador to the Philippines Igor Khovaev affirmed on January 4 that Russia is willing to supply modern weapons to the Philippines and hopes to become its close friend.

Speaking to reporters on the Russian anti-submarine destroyer “Admiral Tributs”, which is docked in Manila for a visit, Khovaev said that Russia is ready to become a new reliable partner and close friend of the Philippines as well as supply small arms and light weapons, some airplanes, helicopters, submarines and many other weapons to this country.

He said that Russia has a lot to offer but everything will be done in full compliance with international law.

Besides, Khovaev noted that it is too early to speak of the scope of the bilateral defence cooperation, assuring that long-term allies of the Philippines should not worry about the cooperation.

He also said that “necessary efforts” are underway towards an agreement that may pave way for activities like joint drills between Russia and the Philippines, along with transfer of technology for manufacturing weapons and firearms.

According to Khovaev, Russia hopes that the agreement will be finalised soon, but it takes time as military cooperation needs mutual trust and a solid legal basis.-VNA