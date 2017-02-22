Russia to do everything possible to bolster ties with Vietnam

Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (R) meets with Chairwoman of Russia’s Federal Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko on Feb. 22 (Photo: VNA)

– Chairwoman of Russia’s Federal Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko has told Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong that her country will do everything possible to develop the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam.At the meeting with the Vietnamese Party leader in Hanoi on February 22, Matvienko also reiterated that Russia treasures the time-honoured friendship and the comprehensive strategic partnership with Vietnam, stressing that Russia will exert all efforts to realise cooperation agreements in all spheres between the two nations, thereby creating substantive progress in bilateral ties.She promised that the Russian parliament will closely coordinate with the National Assembly of Vietnam at international forums for the sake of peace, stability and respect for international law.General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong said the official visit of the Russian Federal Council Chairwoman is very important to the expansion of the countries’ traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership.He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party, State, National Assembly, Government and people consider developing the comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia as one of the top priorities in Vietnam’s foreign policy.Vietnam has closely followed and is pleased with the enormous achievements Russia has attained in national development and defence. It also supports Russia to play a greater role in ensuring global and regional peace and stability, he noted.The General Secretary highly valued mutual visits by the countries’ parliamentary leaders, adding that the Communist Party of Vietnam attaches importance to promoting relations with political parties, including the ruling United Russia, along with the State, parliament and people of Russia.-VNA