Russian Federal Council leader’s Vietnam visit highlighted

Chairwoman of the Russia's Federal Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko meets with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (Photo: VNA)



The website of the Federal Council of Russia has posted an article highlighting the official visit to Vietnam from February 20-22 by the council’s Chairwoman Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko.The article mentioned the meeting between Chairwoman Matvienko and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, during which the Russian official expressed her satisfaction at the development of the comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Vietnam, including cooperation in politics, economics and humanitarian issues.The Chairwoman said Russia highly valued regular political dialogues with Vietnam and expected that Vietnam will send delegations to important multilateral forums in Russia in 2017 such as the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in June and the third Far Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok in September.Vietnam’s participation in these events will make significant contributions to enhancing bilateral relations in various spheres, she said, adding that Russia prioritises expanding trade and investment cooperation with Vietnam and hopes to increase the two-way trade value.Matvienko added that the enforcement of the Vietnam – Eurasia Economic Union Free Trade Agreement will facilitate bilateral economic ties, and suggested the two countries boost cooperation in other fields such as oil and gas, agriculture, nuclear energy, high technology, education, culture and tourism.There is a plenty of room for the two nations’ localities to step up collaboration, she said, noting that Vietnamese companies are building light industrial parks in Russia while agricultural enterprises are operating effectively in the host society.The article also quoted Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc as saying Vietnam is ready to strengthen cooperation with Russia within the framework of the 21st St. Petersburg International Economic Forum and the third Far Eastern Economic Forum.The Vietnamese PM also acknowledged the significance of implementing joint projects in energy, oil and gas, and education.-VNA