Russian naval ships visit Philippines

A Russian ship docks at the south harbour port area in Manila. (Photo: Reuters)

Hanoi (VNA) – Vessels of the Russian Navy reached the Philippines’ Manila South Harbor on January 2 to start their friendly visit to the country, amid President Rodrigo Duterte's moves to boost ties with Moscow.



The two ships are anti-submarine destroyer Admiral Tributs and replenishment oiler Boris Butoma.



The six-day goodwill visit includes courtesy calls, tours around Manila and its nearby province of Cavite, as well as exchange activities between the two naval forces.



Previously, Philippine Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana visited Russia, seeking military cooperation between the sides.



He said the military was considering purchasing sniper rifles from Russia.



The Philippines and Russia agreed to complete their defence cooperation pact, which is expected to be signed during Duterte’s trip to Russia that might take place this April.-VNA