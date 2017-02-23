Russia’s Federal Council Chairwoman wraps up Vietnam visit

Chairwoman of the Federal Council of Russia Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko and Vietnamese officials (Source:VNA)

- Chairwoman of the Federal Council of Russia Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko returned to her home country on February 22, concluding her Vietnam visit from February 20-22 at the invitation of National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.During her stay, Matvienko visited Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and President Tran Dai Quang, met Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and NA Chairwoman Ngan and co-chaired a seminar on strengthening partnerships between Vietnamese and Russian localities.During meetings, both sides expressed delight at the development of their comprehensive strategic partnership and believed that the visit would contribute to deepening bilateral ties.At talks, top legislator Ngan and her guest agreed on the regular exchange of delegations from the Vietnamese NA and the Russian Federal Council, which they said, would make it easier to expand bilateral cooperation.Friendship parliamentarians’ groups of the two countries will play an important role in further boosting bilateral ties. The two legislatures will provide support to accelerate links across culture-education, economy, trade, energy, oil and gas, agriculture and tourism while strengthening the supervision of implementing cooperation agreements between the two nations.At the seminar co-hosted by the National Assembly’s Committee for External Relations, the Foreign Ministry and Russian embassy in Vietnam, the two sides noted growing ties between localities in recent years.They agreed to establish a localities working group mechanism.Vietnam and Russia will take turns holding meetings of the group, contributing to the bilateral comprehensive strategic partnership.-VNA