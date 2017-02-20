Russia’s Federal Council leader begins official visit to Vietnam

Chairwoman of Russia’s Federal Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko (Photo: AFP/VNA)

– Chairwoman of Russia’s Federal Council Valentina Ivanovna Matvienko is leading a high-ranking delegation on an official visit to Vietnam from February 20 – 22.The trip is made at the invitation of Chairwoman of Vietnam’s National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.She used to tour Vietnam in 2005 as Governor of Saint Petersburg and in 2012 as Chairwoman of Russia’s Federal Council.Vietnam and Russia, which was then the Soviet Union, set up diplomatic relations on January 30, 1950.They elevated their ties to a strategic partnership in 2001 and to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2012.In the first 11 months of 2016, two-way trade reached 3.5 billion USD, a rise of 16.4 percent year on year. The two countries are striving to raise the figure to 10 billion USD by 2020. - VNA