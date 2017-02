Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko (Source:alchetron.com)

– Chairwoman of the Federation Council of Russia’s Federal Assembly Valentina Ivanovna Matviyenko will pay an official visit to Vietnam from February 20-22, according to the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Assembly (NA).The visit is made at the invitation of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.-VNA