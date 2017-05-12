At the event (Source: VNA) HCM City (VNA) – A ceremony celebrating the 72nd anniversary of Russia’ Victory Day took place in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12, attracting representatives from the municipal departments, Vietnamese and Russian alumni and people in each country. – A ceremony celebrating the 72nd anniversary of Russia’ Victory Day took place in Ho Chi Minh City on May 12, attracting representatives from the municipal departments, Vietnamese and Russian alumni and people in each country.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the municipal chapter of the Vietnam-Russia Friendship Association Hoang Minh Nhan hailed Russian people for their indomitable will, bravery, boundless patriotism and ingenious mind during the fight against invading fascists.



He said the event brings the two nations closer and pledged that Ho Chi Minh City and Russia will further tighten ties between the two peoples.



Recalling the Victory Day and the great defence war, Russian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Alexey Vladimirovich Popov said the May 9, 1945 victory is a milestone that opens up a new history page of social progress, peace and sustainable development.



The Russian people always bear in mind support of people worldwide, including the Vietnamese, he said, adding that the two nations have committed to fostering their time-tested friendship and solidarity.-VNA