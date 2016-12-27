Safe, high-quality agricultural production programme launched

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)



HCM City (VNA) – A programme designed to encourage stronger cooperation between farmers, cooperatives, and enterprises to develop safe and transparent agricultural supply chains was launched in Ho Chi Minh City on December 27.



Through the programme, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) hopes to bring together producers and consumers to jointly develop a clean agriculture with safe, high-quality and highly competitive products.



Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam said boosting the linkage between production and consumption will help businesses get easier access to farming households, thereby forming safe agricultural product supply chains.



On this occasion, MARD also coordinated with relevant agencies to organise a workshop on the situation and solutions to develop production and consumption models for safe and high-quality farm produce.



A fair introducing safe products of agricultural cooperatives was also held at Co.opmart Foodcosa.-VNA