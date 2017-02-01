Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh revolutionists gather at traditional function

View of Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolution Memorial Complex (Source: VNA)

– Former revolutionists who had once operated in the Sai Gon-Cho Lon-Gia Dinh region gathered at a function in Ho Chi Minh City’s Cu Chi district on February 1.The get-together also saw the presence of politburo members: Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Popularisation and Education Vo Van Thuong and Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh La Thang.It was also attended by former President Nguyen Minh Triet, former Prime Minister Phan Van Khai, former Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Le Thanh Hai, senior revolutionaries, Vietnamese heroic mothers and representatives from agencies, departments and organisations of the city.Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Dinh La Thang highlighted the event’s significance, which reviewed the revolutionary tradition of soldiers and people in the region.Under the leadership of the Party, the army and people defeated their enemies, contributing to the 1975 Spring Victory, liberating the south and unifying the country, he noted.Thang expressed his gratitude to veterans, who are making great contributions to the city’s development.He affirmed Ho Chi Minh City would continue promoting national unity and improve living conditions for the people.Ho Chi Minh City is determined to tap all strengths and create breakthroughs to boost development in the city, the southern region and the nation, Thang added.The Sai Gon - Cho Lon - Gia Dinh Revolution Memorial Complex was inaugurated in December 2015. It was built to remember the contributions citizens and soldiers in the Sai Gon – Cho Lon – Gia Dinh region made to the nation’s revolution.-VNA