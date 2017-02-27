Saigon Heat claim another win at ABL

A match of Saigon Heat (red). (Photo: saigonheat.com)

Hanoi (VNA) - Saigon Heat have jumped to fourth place in the ASEAN Basketball League after their 78-74 win over Alab Pilipinas on their home turf at HCM City’s Canadian Interntaional School Arena on February 26.



It was their second victory in a row, after beating defending champions Westports Malaysia Dragons 95-84 on February 24 in Selangor, Malaysia.



Saigon Heat defeated Alab Pilipinas, who are now in third place, twice and lost once in their previous meets this season.



The two sides will meet again at the same venue on March 3.



In other matches on February 26, leader Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions won 88-85 over Westports Malaysia Dragons, who now sit at the bottom of the six-team tournament, while second-place Singapore Slingers defeated Kaohsiung Truth, who are in fifth, 84-76.-VNA