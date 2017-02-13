Saigon Heat defeat Kaohsiung Truth at ASEAN Basketball League

Saigon Heat players. (Photo: vcmedia.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam’s Saigon Heat defeated Chinese Taipei’s Kaohsiung Truth 85-76 on their home turf, CIS Arena in HCM City, in an ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) match on February 11.



After a tumultuous start to the season, the Heat are in the midst of their first winning streak, as they rose to fifth place with a 3-7 card, while closing in on the fourth spot, as the Truth fell to 4-8 after the loss.



“I think we have more stuff against the zone than any other team in the league,” the Heat’s head coach, Anthony Garbelotto, said on the tournament’s official website.



“We got lulled into their trap, and we were just making passes outside. But yeah, we had set plays (against the zone), and we’re happy we got Lenny Daniel in the high post several times, and Christien Charles in the drag baseline area,” Garbelotto added.



The Heat will remain at home to host the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions on February 18, while the Truth head back to their home floor, as well, to face the Singapore Slingers on February 19.-VNA