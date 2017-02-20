Saigon Heat loses to Long Lions at ASEAN Basketball League

Saigon Heat players and coach discuss during their match against Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions (Source: VNA)



- Saigon Heat could not extend their winning streak after losing 97-72 to the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions on their home turf at CIS Arena in HCM City on February 18.The Long Lions scored their fourth win in a row and remained in the pole position of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) season standings with a 9-2 record.The Heat’s new contract, Jordan Henriquez, failed to help his new team. The American centre, and teammates Lenny Daniel and Viet Arnold, were locked and had no space to score against the Long Lions’ thick defence.The loss kept the Heat in fifth place, as they dropped to 3-8 in the league standings.“We didn’t stick together,” Moses Morgan of the Heat said. “They (Long Lions) played tremendous. They stuck to their game plan, played defensively, and all the guys stepped up. Tyler had a huge game, hats off to them. That’s why they’re number one in the league.”Anthony Garbelotto was disappointed with his team, saying that captain Viet Arnold’s performance was on and off. Morgan had many opportunities, but did not score and mistakes were repeated too often.The Long Lions will return home on Wednesday to host Kaohsiung Truth. The Heat will be travelling next week to face the Westports Malaysia Dragons on Friday. Wesports Malaysia Dragons are the defending champions and defeated the Heat twice this season.-VNA