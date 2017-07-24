The Ho Chi Minh City-based Saigon Plant Protection JSC (spchcmc.vn)

– The Ho Chi Minh City-based Saigon Plant Protection JSC​ (SPC) has recently opened a representative office in Myanmar, after obtaining a local licence earlier this year.Currently, 20 SPC products can be used on paddy fields, vegetables and fruit trees in Myanmar.In the past 15 years, the SPC has worked with Myanmar companies to introduce its products, including pesticides, farming equipment and rice and vegetable seeds, in the country.The company also worked with the Myanmar Government to present new cultivation methods for dragon fruit, mango and longan.In 2005, the SPC established branches, then subsidiaries, in Cambodia and Laos.To date, its annual export revenue is estimated at 10 million USD.-VNA