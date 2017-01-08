Saigontourist promotes new Saigon-Ban Gioc luxury resort

Saigon-Ban Gioc Resort near the Ban Gioc Waterfall (Photo: caobang.gov.vn)

- Saigontourist Holding Co is promoting its resort near the Ban Gioc Waterfall in the northern border province of Cao Bang.

A stay at the 31ha luxury Saigon-Ban Gioc Resort offers guests a chance to discover the stunning beauty of Ban Gioc Waterfall, mysterious Nguom Ngao Cave, and the peaceful, picturesque sights along the border with China.

Ban Gioc has cold weather year round. When night falls, a popular activity among tourists is dancing and singing around a campfire by the waterfall and interacting with the local Tay and Nung ethnic minorities.

The province is also home to other tourist attractions like Pac Bo Cave, Thang Hen Lake and Phat Tich Truc Lam Ban Gioc Pagoda, and the unique dances of the local people.-VNA