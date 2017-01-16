Sao Khue Award 2017 to promote honoured IT products, services

Illustrative image (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnam Software and IT Services Association (VINASA) on January 16 launched the Sao Khue Awards in 2017 under the sponsor of the Ministry of Information and Communications.



The award aims to honour high-quality and effective IT products and services in domestic market, which also can make inroads into international markets, contributing to promoting IT application and development in Vietnam in recent years.



This year, the organising board will select ten excellent products and services in terms of socio-economic efficiency, brand reputation, revenue, market share, customers, and technological innovation.





Programmes to promote awarded products and services will be arranged nationwide in the year.



The deadline for submission is March 6 and the results will be announced at an awarding ceremony in late April this year.



Vietnam has recorded strong development in software and IT service, which achieved average growth up to between 20-35 percent in 2000-2010 and from 10-15 percent over the last five years.



The sectors importantly contributed to the national socio-economic development and further improving Vietnam’s position in the international IT map.



VINASA Chairman Truong Gia Binh highlighted Vietnamese IT firms’ competiveness on the international market, expressing his hope that the Sao Khue award will help bring more opportunities to Vietnamese IT enterprises to introduce their products and services in foreign markets.-VNA



