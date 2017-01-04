Satellite emergency stations saving lives

The inauguration of a satellite emergency station in HCM City's Binh Thanh Hospital (Photo: congan.com.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - A new model that sets up satellite emergency stations in all HCM City districts has helped saved many lives, both accident victims and seriously ill patients, over the last two years.

The satellite emergency stations, functioning under district-level hospitals, have proven particularly useful in instances where there was not enough time to rush seriously injured accident victims or seriously ill patients to hospitals because of traffic congestion, a review conference heard last week.

The new model was applied after it was seen that the municipal 115 Emergency Centre, set up in 2013, was unable to fulfill its duties properly because of poor infrastructure and personnel shortages.

In response, the city’s Health Department decided to apply an out-of- hospital emergency service that had proved effective in several developed countries.