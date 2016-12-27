Scholarship fund supports disadvantaged students



Representative from Vu A Dinh Fund presents scholarship for students. (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund has granted about 75,000 scholarships worth 75 billion VND (3.2 million USD) for thousands of ethnic groups and island students since its establishment in 1999.



Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Dinh La Thang hailed the contribution of the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund in a working session on December 26.



Former Vice President Truong My Hoa, who is Chairwoman of the Fund, said that it has launched several projects to support 100 disadvantaged female students of ethnic groups and bring students living in remote areas or on islands to HCM City to continue their studies.



In addition, the Fund has built seven schools and 23 bridges, two roads and 78 social houses nationwide, especially two schools in Truong Sa town and Sinh Ton island of the central province of KhanhHoa.



The “For beloved Hoang Sa-Truong Sa” Club established by the Fund has promoted activities on the homeland’s national sea and islands.



Secretary Thang stressed that the Fund’s activities encouraged the people to pay more attention to the country’s sea and island sovereignty.



He suggested the Fund to focus on building schools, providing scholarships to and caring for students in border and island areas while calling for more support from society.-VNA