School for poor students inaugurated in Kon Tum

The primary school is inaugurated on March 8 (Photo: VNA)

– A ceremony was held on March 8 to inaugurate a 1.5 billion VND (65,790 USD) primary school in Dak Koi commune of Kon Ray district, one of the three most impoverished localities in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

The school consists of two fully equipped classrooms, toilets and a playground, giving local children a high-quality place of learning. This is part of the “Xay dung tuong lai” (Building the future together) programme in 2016 of Prudential Vietnam.

At the ceremony, students of the school received gifts, including school bags and notebooks.

Hoang Dinh Hai, deputy head of the Department of Education and Training of Kon Ray district, said the new school will create more favourable conditions for students living in remote areas and from ethnic minority groups.

From 2013 to 2016, the programme has provided aid of 33.6 billion VND (1.4 million USD) for the construction and upgrading of 28 kindergartens and elementary schools in remote localities.-VNA